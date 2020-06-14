UK looking at ‘all options’ while scrutinizing mandatory 2-week quarantine for incoming arrivals

“We all want to see travel open again, of course we do, and like everything else we want to make sure we have the right measures at the right time,” UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the BBC on Sunday.

Informed by scientists and “everything else that we have to consider,” the UK government is looking “at all options to ensure that that is possible,” Sunak said, explaining the possible ways the quarantine rules might be relaxed. That includes installing travel corridors with other countries, he suggested.

The Tory-led government has come under intense pressure from airlines and other sectors over its quarantine policy introduced just recently. British Airways, EasyJet, and Ryanair – the UK’s three biggest carriers – filed a lawsuit demanding it overturn the mandatory two-week quarantine for travelers arriving to Britain from abroad.

The requirement will have “a devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy and destroy thousands of jobs,” the claimants insisted, stressing that there was “no scientific evidence provided for such a severe policy.”

Also on rt.com British Airways, EasyJet & Ryanair sue UK government over quarantine rules with ‘no scientific evidence’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!