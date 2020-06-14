Spain to reopen borders with most Schengen countries on June 21

Spain’s borders will be unlocked for members of the EU’s Schengen zone on June 21, with Portugal being the only exception to the move, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced during a video conference call with regional leaders as reported by local media. The border with the neighboring Pyrenean country will remain shut until July 1 by the request of the Portuguese premier Antonio Costa.

Travelers from other nations will also be allowed in the country without self-quarantining from July 1 onwards, provided there is a reciprocal agreement on travel. Unlike the rest of Spain, the Balearic Islands will start taking in visitors this Monday as part of the pilot reopening program.

Spain has been under a tight lockdown since March. Still, it remains Europe’s second most-affected nation, having confirmed over 243,600 Covid-19 cases and more than 27,000 deaths.

