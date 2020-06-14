 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain to reopen borders with most Schengen countries on June 21

14 Jun, 2020 10:16
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Spain’s borders will be unlocked for members of the EU’s Schengen zone on June 21, with Portugal being the only exception to the move, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced during a video conference call with regional leaders as reported by local media. The border with the neighboring Pyrenean country will remain shut until July 1 by the request of the Portuguese premier Antonio Costa.

Travelers from other nations will also be allowed in the country without self-quarantining from July 1 onwards, provided there is a reciprocal agreement on travel. Unlike the rest of Spain, the Balearic Islands will start taking in visitors this Monday as part of the pilot reopening program.

Spain has been under a tight lockdown since March. Still, it remains Europe’s second most-affected nation, having confirmed over 243,600 Covid-19 cases and more than 27,000 deaths.

