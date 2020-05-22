China says no state would let ‘separatists endanger security’ as US senators consider sanctions over Hong Kong

Beijing said on Friday it opposes foreign interference in Hong Kong and that no country would allow separatists to endanger its national security. Beijing plans to impose new national security legislation for Hong Kong, with activists saying the new regulations could erode freedoms in the city.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also said that Beijing seeks cooperation and dialogue with Washington, but will fight back if the US tries to oppress China.

US Republican and Democratic senators said on Thursday they would introduce legislation to impose sanctions on Chinese officials “for violating Hong Kong’s independence” after Beijing moved to impose the new security law on the former British colony.

The bill, to be introduced by Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Democrat Chris Van Hollen, would also impose secondary sanctions on banks that do business with entities found “to violate the law guaranteeing Hong Kong’s autonomy,” Reuters said.