German Constitutional Court limits power of BND spy agency’s overseas internet surveillance

The Constitutional Court in Germany ruled on Tuesday that, in monitoring the internet traffic of foreign nationals abroad, the BND intelligence agency has partly breached the constitution.

The ruling said that internet surveillance of foreigners abroad violates the freedom of the press enshrined in the country’s constitution.

It is the first time the court has ruled that the BND is subject to Germany’s constitution even for its activities overseas.

The ruling also means that complaints brought by foreign journalists and Reporters Without Borders were largely successful, Reuters said.