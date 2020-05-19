 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

German Constitutional Court limits power of BND spy agency’s overseas internet surveillance

19 May, 2020 09:35
Get short URL
German Constitutional Court limits power of BND spy agency’s overseas internet surveillance
An emblem at the headquarters of the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, in Berlin, Germany. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt

The Constitutional Court in Germany ruled on Tuesday that, in monitoring the internet traffic of foreign nationals abroad, the BND intelligence agency has partly breached the constitution.

The ruling said that internet surveillance of foreigners abroad violates the freedom of the press enshrined in the country’s constitution.

It is the first time the court has ruled that the BND is subject to Germany’s constitution even for its activities overseas.

The ruling also means that complaints brought by foreign journalists and Reporters Without Borders were largely successful, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies