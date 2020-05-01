Russia reports almost 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in a record daily rise



Russian health officials have recorded 7,933 new Covid-19 cases since Thursday, according to the daily update. It brings the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 114,431.

Moscow remains the biggest hotbed for the outbreak, with roughly half of the identified cases localized in the capital. The death toll in Russia stands at 13,220, after 96 more people succumbed to the disease.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tested positive for coronavirus. He revealed his diagnosis during a video link with President Vladimir Putin. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov is acting as interim minister while Mishustin is in hospital.

