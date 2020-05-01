 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia reports almost 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in a record daily rise

1 May, 2020 08:42
Doctors deliver a patient to a Moscow hospital © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev


Russian health officials have recorded 7,933 new Covid-19 cases since Thursday, according to the daily update. It brings the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 114,431.

Moscow remains the biggest hotbed for the outbreak, with roughly half of the identified cases localized in the capital. The death toll in Russia stands at 13,220, after 96 more people succumbed to the disease.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tested positive for coronavirus. He revealed his diagnosis during a video link with President Vladimir Putin. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov is acting as interim minister while Mishustin is in hospital.

