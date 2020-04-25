 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 wounded in mass shooting in Arab village in Israel, 2 victims in critical condition

25 Apr, 2020 12:37
Nine people were wounded in a shooting in the Arab village of Yafia, outside Nazareth, in Israel on Saturday, police told local media. Two of the victims are in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this point, and it is yet unclear how many people were involved in the attack.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

