9 wounded in mass shooting in Arab village in Israel, 2 victims in critical condition
25 Apr, 2020 12:37
Nine people were wounded in a shooting in the Arab village of Yafia, outside Nazareth, in Israel on Saturday, police told local media. Two of the victims are in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this point, and it is yet unclear how many people were involved in the attack.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
