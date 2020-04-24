Amazon will be fined €100,000 for EVERY 'non-essential' delivery in France after court rejects appeal in worker safety dispute

Amazon will face a fine each time it delivers non-essential goods in France until it improves the safety conditions of its workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The company earlier closed its warehouses in protest.

On Friday, an appeals court in Versailles, outside Paris, upheld last week's ruling, which restricted Amazon's French warehouses to only shipping IT products, health items, groceries and pet food until it ensures the safety of its workers.

Jeff Bezos' e-commerce giant was given 48 hours to comply with the ruling, and will be fined €100,000 ($108,020) for every delivery that doesn't meet the court's requirements.

On April 14, a court ruled that Amazon had failed to guarantee the safety of its workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and said that the company must submit an updated professional risk assessment before it can resume full operations.

Amazon argued that it had already updated its work safety protocols and introduced disease-control measures to prevent its workers from being infected with the coronavirus. Following the ruling on April 14, the company completely shut down its French warehouses until Saturday.

