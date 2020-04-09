Odisha becomes first Indian state to extend coronavirus lockdown till end of April, paving way for nation to follow suit

The government of Odisha has extended its Covid-19 lockdown until April 30 – the first of India’s states to do so. Other parts of the country are likely to take similar measures, with the full approval of New Delhi.

The current 21-day lockdowns, which were imposed in response to the global coronavirus outbreak, are set to expire next week. But the infection is nowhere near subsiding in India, with over 5,000 identified cases and almost 150 deaths recorded so far.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik announced the extension on Thursday, adding that his government had advised New Delhi to make the extension nationwide. The state was also the first one to impose restrictions in March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation with Indian lawmakers on Wednesday, saying his government favored keeping the quarantine measures in place and that many state governments had suggested it.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!