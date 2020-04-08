 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Great escape: Truck drivers narrowly avoid grim fate on the collapsing bridge in Italy (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

8 Apr, 2020 10:40
Get short URL
Great escape: Truck drivers narrowly avoid grim fate on the collapsing bridge in Italy (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
© Destra di Popolo / @Destradipopolo
One driver escaped unharmed, and another was taken to hospital for treatment of a minor chest injury after the bridge they were driving on collapsed.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30am local time, as the two vehicles were crossing the bridge near Albiano in Massa Carrara in Tuscany. Eyewitness footage taken at the scene shows the extent of the damage, which indicates a near total collapse.

"They are images that take us back to the tragedy of the Morandi bridge. The bridge is in Tuscany but it is a very important link for all the La Spezia," Councilor for Civil Protection Giacomo Giamperdone said.

The councilor was referring to the Morandi motorway bridge tragedy in which 43 people died after the structure collapsed, sending dozens of vehicles tumbling 50 meters below. Many more injured.

Also on rt.com VIDEO from above shows scale of deadly Genoa bridge collapse

Teams of firefighters were deployed to the scene and have blocked all incoming traffic to the area, as investigations into the incident begin. A crack reportedly appeared in the bridge back in November, but was repaired, though apparently not well enough. 

Eyewitnesses reported a strong smell of gas in the air, and authorities are working to determine its source.  

"It is a bridge that is normally very busy, in the bad luck we were lucky, because with the limitations imposed by the Coronavirus these days the transit of vehicles has reduced," Alberto Battilani, Mayor of Bolano in Primocanale, said. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies