Great escape: Truck drivers narrowly avoid grim fate on the collapsing bridge in Italy (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

One driver escaped unharmed, and another was taken to hospital for treatment of a minor chest injury after the bridge they were driving on collapsed.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30am local time, as the two vehicles were crossing the bridge near Albiano in Massa Carrara in Tuscany. Eyewitness footage taken at the scene shows the extent of the damage, which indicates a near total collapse.

"They are images that take us back to the tragedy of the Morandi bridge. The bridge is in Tuscany but it is a very important link for all the La Spezia," Councilor for Civil Protection Giacomo Giamperdone said.

The councilor was referring to the Morandi motorway bridge tragedy in which 43 people died after the structure collapsed, sending dozens of vehicles tumbling 50 meters below. Many more injured.

Also on rt.com VIDEO from above shows scale of deadly Genoa bridge collapse

Teams of firefighters were deployed to the scene and have blocked all incoming traffic to the area, as investigations into the incident begin. A crack reportedly appeared in the bridge back in November, but was repaired, though apparently not well enough.

Eyewitnesses reported a strong smell of gas in the air, and authorities are working to determine its source.

"It is a bridge that is normally very busy, in the bad luck we were lucky, because with the limitations imposed by the Coronavirus these days the transit of vehicles has reduced," Alberto Battilani, Mayor of Bolano in Primocanale, said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!