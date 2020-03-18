 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Some US embassies suspend routine visa services over coronavirus – statement

18 Mar, 2020 09:17
Get short URL
Some US embassies suspend routine visa services over coronavirus – statement
US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris (C) and other foreign diplomats at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, March 6, 2020. © Reuters / Jung Yeon-je / Pool

A number of US embassies around the world will suspend routine visa services due to coronavirus precautions, the US Embassy in South Korea said on Wednesday. The suspension will affect both immigrant and non-immigrant visa services at embassies in countries with a US State Department travel advisory level of 2, 3, or 4, the statement said.

As of Wednesday that includes around 100 countries for which warnings have been issued, according to the US State Department website. In South Korea, which has seen the largest number of infections in Asia outside of China, embassy appointments will be cancelled from Thursday, Reuters said.

“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time,” according to the statement. Emergency appointments and US citizen services will still be available.

The US has banned the entry of foreigners who have traveled through China, Iran and Europe in the preceding two weeks.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies