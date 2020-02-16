Houthis say Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen killed at least 30 people, including women & children

Strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Saturday left at least 30 dead, according to the health ministry in the Houthi-controlled Al-Jawf province. Women and children were among the casualties, the ministry told a local TV channel according to Reuters. The alleged attack came shortly after the Houthis claimed to have downed a coalition warplane on Friday. Meanwhile, according to Saudi state news agency SPA, a spokesman for the coalition said that a Tornado jet had “crashed.” He added that a rescue operation had been launched but declined to go into detail about what may have caused the crash, noting only that there was a possibility of “damages” to the craft.

Riyadh and its Gulf allies intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa and ousted the US-backed President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. The conflict has been described as a major humanitarian catastrophe.