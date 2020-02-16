 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Houthis say Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen killed at least 30 people, including women & children

16 Feb, 2020 09:47
Get short URL
Houthis say Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen killed at least 30 people, including women & children
People rummage through rubble after an air strike in Al-Jawf province, Yemen, February 15, 2020 ©  Houthi Media Centre/via REUTERS

Strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Saturday left at least 30 dead, according to the health ministry in the Houthi-controlled Al-Jawf province. Women and children were among the casualties, the ministry told a local TV channel according to Reuters. The alleged attack came shortly after the Houthis claimed to have downed a coalition warplane on Friday. Meanwhile, according to Saudi state news agency SPA, a spokesman for the coalition said that a Tornado jet had “crashed.” He added that a rescue operation had been launched but declined to go into detail about what may have caused the crash, noting only that there was a possibility of “damages” to the craft.

Riyadh and its Gulf allies intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa and ousted the US-backed President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. The conflict has been described as a major humanitarian catastrophe.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies