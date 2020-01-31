Erdogan blasts Arab states for backing Trump’s Middle East plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted a number of Arab nations on Friday for backing a Middle East peace plan unveiled by the US, condemning it as “treason.”

“Some Arab countries that support such a plan commit treason against Jerusalem, as well as against their own people, and more importantly against all humanity,” Erdogan told his party’s provincial heads in Ankara.

Erdogan, a strong advocate of Palestinian rights, singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Jordan, AFP reports. “Saudi Arabia in particular, you are silent. When will you break your silence? You look at Amman, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi [and they are] the same,” the Turkish president said.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump unveiled on Tuesday the details of the plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.