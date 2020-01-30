ICYMI: Liberal puritans outraged as podcast superstar Joe Rogan backs Bernie Sanders (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US House votes to block funding for military action against Iran without Congress approval
30 Jan, 2020 17:47
Democratic 2020 US presidential candidate Sanders campaigns in Storm Lake, Iowa © Reuters / Ivan Alvarado
When Bernie Sanders won the backing of Joe Rogan, whose podcast is listened to by literally millions of potential voters, you would think all his supporters would be overjoyed at the endorsement.

Well, you would be wrong, because there is one group of liberal puritans so politically pure that they were left outraged that Rogan was backing America’s favourite socialist Grandad because, well, because of the usual BS.

ICYMI’s Rite On takes a look at this week's pretend scandal.

