1 killed, 5 injured in Seattle shooting, suspect at large

At least one person has been killed and five others, including a 9-year-old boy, injured in a shooting that happened around 5pm local time in downtown Seattle, Washington, local media report.

Police launched a manhunt for a single male suspect, who fled the scene after firing “more than a dozen shots,” according to witnesses. Officers and medics provided first aid to the injured and sent them to a hospital.

The gunman's motives are unclear. It is the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days. Earlier on Wednesday, Seattle police officers engaged in a separate shooting with an armed suspect, while on Tuesday, a man was killed in a shooting at a busy Westlake Center mall.