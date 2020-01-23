 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 killed, 5 injured in Seattle shooting, suspect at large

23 Jan, 2020 02:44
FILE PHOTO: A Seattle Police officer ©  Reuters / Jason Redmond

At least one person has been killed and five others, including a 9-year-old boy, injured in a shooting that happened around 5pm local time in downtown Seattle, Washington, local media report. 

Police launched a manhunt for a single male suspect, who fled the scene after firing “more than a dozen shots,” according to witnesses. Officers and medics provided first aid to the injured and sent them to a hospital.

The gunman's motives are unclear. It is the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days. Earlier on Wednesday, Seattle police officers engaged in a separate shooting with an armed suspect, while on Tuesday, a man was killed in a shooting at a busy Westlake Center mall.

