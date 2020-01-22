China confirms 9 deaths & 440 cases in coronavirus outbreak, vows close cooperation with WHO, neighbors
22 Jan, 2020 02:29
A pneumonia-like virus sweeping China has claimed its ninth victim and spread to a total of 440 confirmed patients, according to Chinese health officials, who said they would boost international cooperation to contain the illness.
