 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH Monstrous dust storms blocking out the Sun as Australia’s weather woes continue

21 Jan, 2020 10:15
Get short URL
As if sprawling bushfires and violent hailstorms weren’t enough, to add insult to injury, vast dust storms engulfed large swathes of New South Wales in Australia to close out a weekend of intense weather.

Eyewitness video shows the huge dirt wall bearing down on poor Aussies who could only watch mouth agape (at least until the storm hit) before the entire area was blanketed in dust. Residents in the towns of Narromine, Parkes and Dubbo in New South Wales state could only look on in awe as the ominous cloud grew ever larger before it consumed them all.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology had issued severe thunderstorm and wind warnings over the weekend, as weather conditions aligned to generate massive walls of dust hundreds of feet high. Gusts reached up to 107kph in the town of Dubbo and 94kph in Parkes.

NASA’s MODIS satellites clocked the vast dust clouds gathering across the middle of the country since around January 11, owing to a prolonged period of drought, exacerbated by the recent bushfires which ravaged the country. 

“The dust storms affecting central western New South Wales are a direct consequence of two years of drought and greatly diminished vegetative cover on the soil surface,” said Stephen Cattle, a soil scientist at the University of Sydney.

Elsewhere, rain and hail lashed other parts of Australia, with dozens of cars left riddled with holes after a monstrous hailstorm.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Car windows SMASHED by epic hailstones as storms lash eastern Australia

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies