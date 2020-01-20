 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Car windows SMASHED by epic hailstones as storms lash eastern Australia

20 Jan, 2020 14:03
Get short URL
WATCH: Car windows SMASHED by epic hailstones as storms lash eastern Australia
Some of the damage in Canberra from hailstones on January 20, 2020 © Peter Swanton via REUTERS
Eastern Australia, still struggling with the bushfires crisis, was hit by intense weather on Monday which left two people injured in a lightning strike and saw scores of cars damaged by enormous hailstones.

The hail storm rained chunks of ice so huge and heavy that they killed and injured birds, and left vehicles with smashed and pock-marked windows.

People unlucky enough to be caught out during the intense downpour quickly sought cover to shield themselves from the hail, and many shared footage of the aftermath in Canberra showing damaged and dented cars.

In the Sydney suburb of Miranda, some drivers were trapped inside their cars after heavy winds brought down trees – right on top of their vehicles. 

Meanwhile, two tourists visiting New South Wales’ Blue Mountains were injured by a lightning strike, according to local reports. Both are in stable condition in hospital.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies