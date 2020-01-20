WATCH: Car windows SMASHED by epic hailstones as storms lash eastern Australia

Eastern Australia, still struggling with the bushfires crisis, was hit by intense weather on Monday which left two people injured in a lightning strike and saw scores of cars damaged by enormous hailstones.

The hail storm rained chunks of ice so huge and heavy that they killed and injured birds, and left vehicles with smashed and pock-marked windows.

Damage from Hail storms in Canberra, Australia. #hailstormpic.twitter.com/fXG5PG3UiG — Senali De Silva (@senalids) January 20, 2020

Chaos outside offices in the Parli triangle. Insurance company hotlines will be buzzing. @abccanberrapic.twitter.com/fqoEYKj8dA — Tom Maddocks (@MaddocksThomas) January 20, 2020

People unlucky enough to be caught out during the intense downpour quickly sought cover to shield themselves from the hail, and many shared footage of the aftermath in Canberra showing damaged and dented cars.

Joanne Carvolth took a great video from Canberra today! pic.twitter.com/7KHI8PM2lU — Kevin Cameron (@kev_cameron) January 20, 2020

More weather from Australia pic.twitter.com/rZk2ZTLROo — Robert Lanfear (@RobLanfear) January 20, 2020

In the Sydney suburb of Miranda, some drivers were trapped inside their cars after heavy winds brought down trees – right on top of their vehicles.

#BREAKING: A number of people are trapped in their cars at Miranda, after large trees came down on President Avenue. #9Newspic.twitter.com/AYbrRds8tM — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile, two tourists visiting New South Wales’ Blue Mountains were injured by a lightning strike, according to local reports. Both are in stable condition in hospital.

