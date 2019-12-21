 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkish parliament approves military cooperation with Libya – report

21 Dec, 2019 14:37
Get short URL
Turkish parliament approves military cooperation with Libya – report
A member of forces allied to Libya's internationally recognised government stands near a destroyed military vehicle that belongs to the eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar, in Gharyan, south of Tripoli, Libya June 27, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Turkish lawmakers have ratified a defense and security memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Libya, state media has reported. The MoU on defense and security was hammered on November 27 between the senior government officials from two countries along with another deal on the delimitation of the maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean. The agreement outlines cooperation in defense and security, including establishing defense offices in each other’s countries. The agreement also provides for training, the transfer of military hardware, and allows for joint exercises and intelligence. Ankara had signaled its willingness to send troops to Libya if the Tripoli-based UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) requested it. Earlier this week, Libya’s ambassador to Turkey expressed confidence that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would “give a helping hand” to his country.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies