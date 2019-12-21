Turkish parliament approves military cooperation with Libya – report

Turkish lawmakers have ratified a defense and security memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Libya, state media has reported. The MoU on defense and security was hammered on November 27 between the senior government officials from two countries along with another deal on the delimitation of the maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean. The agreement outlines cooperation in defense and security, including establishing defense offices in each other’s countries. The agreement also provides for training, the transfer of military hardware, and allows for joint exercises and intelligence. Ankara had signaled its willingness to send troops to Libya if the Tripoli-based UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) requested it. Earlier this week, Libya’s ambassador to Turkey expressed confidence that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would “give a helping hand” to his country.