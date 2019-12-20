 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I want immediate trial!’ Trump takes aim at Dems for dragging out impeachment process in fresh attack

20 Dec, 2019 01:25
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., December 18, 2019. © REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Donald Trump has demanded that House Dems hand over impeachment to the Senate “immediately” so he could have a proper trial, while accusing them of stalling the proceedings.

Trump launched a fresh broadside at Democrats after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to say when she would turn over the articles of impeachment to the Senate, implying it might take a while.

Explaining her decision, Pelosi said that the documents would remain in the House until Democrats are satisfied with how the Republican-majority Senate will handle the trial. Trump argued that Democrats who have been rallying behind the impeachment cause since the beginning of his presidency should have no say in how the trial is managed by the GOP, since they themselves failed to ensure a fair process in the House.

“So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial,” Trump tweeted, adding that he wants the trial to kick off as soon as possible.

Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!

The House voted largely along party lines to pass two articles of impeachment on Wednesday evening, but while zero Republicans voted in favor of either article – “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress”– two Democrats voted against the first article and three against the second.

Trump argued that the lack of defectors among the GOP shows that “the Republicans have never been so united” while the lack of consensus among Democrats is yet another indicator that their case “is so bad that they don’t even want to go to trial!”

Also on rt.com Pelosi indefinitely delaying turnover of impeachment docs to Senate kicks trial up a notch in absurdity

While Pelosi insists that her foot-dragging is all about ensuring the Republicans do not hijack the proceedings, speculation is rife that Democrats are hesitant to move forward with the impeachment because its popularity sank among key groups of independent swing voters, who can sway the outcome of the presidential election next year.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

 

