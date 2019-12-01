 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Passenger plane ATTACKED while attempting to land in Cameroon’s troubled anglophone region

1 Dec, 2019 17:44
Get short URL
Passenger plane ATTACKED while attempting to land in Cameroon’s troubled anglophone region
The plane came under fire as it approached the runway, FILE PHOTO. © Eric Salard/ Flickr

A Cameroon Airlines passenger plane came under fire while approaching an airport in the country’s restive English-speaking region on Sunday.

The aircraft was preparing to land in Bamenda airport in Cameroon’s Northwest Region when it was attacked by gunmen.

The pilot managed to land the plane safely and there were no casualties, the airline said in a statement. “Thanks to the bravery of the captain, the aircraft was able to land smoothly despite the impact on its fuselage,” it said. Cameroon Airlines is assessing the damage to the plane.

Separatist insurgents in the English-speaking west of Cameroon have been fighting the army since 2017, seeking to establish a breakaway state called Ambazonia.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies