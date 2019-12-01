Passenger plane ATTACKED while attempting to land in Cameroon’s troubled anglophone region

A Cameroon Airlines passenger plane came under fire while approaching an airport in the country’s restive English-speaking region on Sunday.

The aircraft was preparing to land in Bamenda airport in Cameroon’s Northwest Region when it was attacked by gunmen.

The pilot managed to land the plane safely and there were no casualties, the airline said in a statement. “Thanks to the bravery of the captain, the aircraft was able to land smoothly despite the impact on its fuselage,” it said. Cameroon Airlines is assessing the damage to the plane.

Separatist insurgents in the English-speaking west of Cameroon have been fighting the army since 2017, seeking to establish a breakaway state called Ambazonia.

