China summons US envoy to protest new legislation in support of Hong Kong protesters

Beijing summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad on Thursday to demand that the United States immediately stop interfering in its internal affairs, after Donald Trump signed a new law supporting Hong Kong protesters.

China views the legislation as “strong interference” in its own internal matters, the Foreign Ministry said. Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights Act into law on Wednesday, after the bill received near-unanimous support in both houses of Congress.

The legislation will allow Washington to impose sanctions or even suspend Hong Kong’s special trading status over alleged human rights abuses committed by China. Hong Kong protesters are expected to hold a pro-US rally on Thursday to thank Trump for signing the bill.