 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

China summons US envoy to protest new legislation in support of Hong Kong protesters

28 Nov, 2019 07:06
Get short URL
China summons US envoy to protest new legislation in support of Hong Kong protesters
A man holds a placard during a lunchtime protest in Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2019. © REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Beijing summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad on Thursday to demand that the United States immediately stop interfering in its internal affairs, after Donald Trump signed a new law supporting Hong Kong protesters.

China views the legislation as “strong interference” in its own internal matters, the Foreign Ministry said. Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights Act into law on Wednesday, after the bill received near-unanimous support in both houses of Congress.

The legislation will allow Washington to impose sanctions or even suspend Hong Kong’s special trading status over alleged human rights abuses committed by China. Hong Kong protesters are expected to hold a pro-US rally on Thursday to thank Trump for signing the bill.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies