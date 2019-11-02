 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 killed, 2 injured in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza

2 Nov, 2019 14:30
1 killed, 2 injured in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmed Al-Shahri. ©REUTERS / Mohammed Salem

Israeli army strikes, which were said to be targeting the militant group Hamas in response to missile launches overnight, have killed a 27-year-old Palestinian and seriously injured two others, AFP reported citing Gaza sources. It was not immediately clear if the casualties were part of the Palestinian militant movement.

The Israeli strikes came after at least ten rockets were launched from Gaza late on Friday, resulting in some damage but no casualties. The Israeli military said eight of the rockets had been intercepted by their air defense.

