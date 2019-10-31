‘Happy Halloween!’ Thai princess holds up ‘severed Trump head’ in social media post (PHOTO)

Princess Ubolratana of Thailand took time out of posting various Halloween ensembles to share something a little more provocative: a photo of her holding what looks like a mock severed head of Donald Trump.

The image was shared on her private Instagram account with the caption “Happy Halloween in Sampeng!”

The 68-year-old had earlier posted images of her various Halloween outfits, dressing up as characters ranging from Disney’s Maleficent to a fortune teller, before sharing the gruesome depiction of Trump.

Social media reactions to the post range from people finding it “disgusting,” to seeing it as a hilarious, if pointed, Halloween prank, with some commenters suspecting it was in response to the recent US suspension of certain Thai trade preferences.

Just unfucking believable. — A ball of confusion... (@Arthuristheboy) October 31, 2019 Maybe she was playing trick or treat for national debt! — Ranny Singka (@ranny__singka) October 31, 2019 I think it’s no hidden agenda, just funny of her — เต้าหู้ยี้ (@wonderfulwithwg) October 31, 2019

The royal is far from the first to court controversy over depictions of a decapitated Trump. US comedian Kathy Griffin found herself in extremely hot water in 2016 after she held a bloodied, disembodied Trump head aloft for a photo stunt.

Last year, an art gallery in Portland, Oregon was heavily criticized for featuring a piece depicting the president being beheaded as part of an exhibition.

