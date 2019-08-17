 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Phone lines and internet partially restored in Kashmir as India eases two-week lockdown

Published time: 17 Aug, 2019 09:14 Edited time: 17 Aug, 2019 09:14
Get short URL
Phone lines and internet partially restored in Kashmir as India eases two-week lockdown
People walk on a road covered with stones and pieces of bricks during restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 14, 2019. © REUTERS/Danish Ismail
More than 50,000 landline have been made operational in Kashmir as India begins to lift communication restrictions imposed on the disputed territory. 2G mobile internet was also restored to five districts.

elephone line services, including mobile phones and landlines, were shut down in the early hours of August 5, after India revoked Kashmir’s special status. New Delhi said the temporary measures were necessary in order to prevent illegal assembly and unrest. Restrictions on movement in the territory were also relaxed on Saturday. Officials cited by Indian media said that schools and colleges in Kashmir will reopen “area-wide” next week.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies