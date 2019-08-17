Phone lines and internet partially restored in Kashmir as India eases two-week lockdown

More than 50,000 landline have been made operational in Kashmir as India begins to lift communication restrictions imposed on the disputed territory. 2G mobile internet was also restored to five districts.

elephone line services, including mobile phones and landlines, were shut down in the early hours of August 5, after India revoked Kashmir’s special status. New Delhi said the temporary measures were necessary in order to prevent illegal assembly and unrest. Restrictions on movement in the territory were also relaxed on Saturday. Officials cited by Indian media said that schools and colleges in Kashmir will reopen “area-wide” next week.