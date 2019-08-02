Six explosions rock Bangkok as Thai capital hosts security summit

Six explosions, believed to be the result of homemade bombs set off by timers, injured at least three people in Bangkok on Friday.

A total of six bombs went off in the city as the Thai capital hosted a security conference being attended by foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.

Another explosive device was defused before it blew up, according to police officials.

A security guard and two street cleaners were injured by the blasts, although their conditions are not believed to be serious.

On Thursday, Thai police found two fake bombs near the site of the security meeting. Officials said that two men had been arrested in connection with the bomb scare.

