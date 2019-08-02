 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Six explosions rock Bangkok as Thai capital hosts security summit

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 05:45
Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers work following a small explosion at a site in Bangkok, Thailand, August 2, 2019. © Reuters / Soe Zeya Tun
Six explosions, believed to be the result of homemade bombs set off by timers, injured at least three people in Bangkok on Friday.

A total of six bombs went off in the city as the Thai capital hosted a security conference being attended by foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.

Another explosive device was defused before it blew up, according to police officials.

A security guard and two street cleaners were injured by the blasts, although their conditions are not believed to be serious.

On Thursday, Thai police found two fake bombs near the site of the security meeting. Officials said that two men had been arrested in connection with the bomb scare.

