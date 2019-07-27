 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 dead, 8 athletes among 16 injured in Korean nightclub collapse at world swimming championships

Published time: 27 Jul, 2019 07:28
2 dead, 8 athletes among 16 injured in Korean nightclub collapse at world swimming championships
The nightclub where several athletes competing at the World Aquatics Championships were dancing in Gwangju, South Korea. © Yonhap

Two people died and 16 were injured, including eight athletes, after a balcony at a South Korean nightclub collapsed while the country was hosting the world swimming championships. 

The incident happened next to the athletes’ village, in the southern South Korean city of Gwangju. Hundreds were reportedly in the nightclub at the time. The two people killed were South Korean, according to police, and 10 foreigners were among the injured, including eight swimmers who were taking part in the 2019 World Aquatics Championships. 

The injured athletes include three Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian, according to South Korean media. 

