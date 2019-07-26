 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Macron’s foolishness!’ Trump vows to hit back against French ‘digital tax’ if applied to US firms

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 16:46 Edited time: 26 Jul, 2019 16:57
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019. ©  Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump has promised to take “substantial reciprocal action” against a proposed French “digital tax” if it seeks to target any American technology firm.

The president took to Twitter on Friday afternoon with a threat of retaliation, following the recent passage of a law in France which would impose a new three-percent tax on tech firms such as Facebook and Amazon.

The new tax, signed into law on Wednesday, will affect companies with at least $834 million (€750 million) in global revenues, or those that earned over $27 million (€25 million) from “digital activities,” such as advertising, in France.

