‘Macron’s foolishness!’ Trump vows to hit back against French ‘digital tax’ if applied to US firms

US President Donald Trump has promised to take “substantial reciprocal action” against a proposed French “digital tax” if it seeks to target any American technology firm.

The president took to Twitter on Friday afternoon with a threat of retaliation, following the recent passage of a law in France which would impose a new three-percent tax on tech firms such as Facebook and Amazon.

France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies. If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly. I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

The new tax, signed into law on Wednesday, will affect companies with at least $834 million (€750 million) in global revenues, or those that earned over $27 million (€25 million) from “digital activities,” such as advertising, in France.

Also on rt.com France passes law taxing tech giants despite US anger

DETAILS TO FOLLOW