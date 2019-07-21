 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine chooses new parliament after president Zelensky called snap election

Published time: 21 Jul, 2019 07:20
©REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A snap parliamentary election is being held in Ukraine on Sunday, with 22 political parties and hundreds of independent candidates competing for the 450 seats in the legislature. The outcome will determine how effective newly elected President Volodymyr Zelensky will be in enacting his policies. The previous parliament had fought tooth and nail against the political newcomer, who won the highest office in the country in a landslide in April. In particular, legislators have been refusing his requests to sack senior officials, stalling the transition of power.

