Ukraine chooses new parliament after president Zelensky called snap election

A snap parliamentary election is being held in Ukraine on Sunday, with 22 political parties and hundreds of independent candidates competing for the 450 seats in the legislature. The outcome will determine how effective newly elected President Volodymyr Zelensky will be in enacting his policies. The previous parliament had fought tooth and nail against the political newcomer, who won the highest office in the country in a landslide in April. In particular, legislators have been refusing his requests to sack senior officials, stalling the transition of power.