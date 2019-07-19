 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

VIDEO shows fiery descent of Chinese space station from orbit

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 17:49
Get short URL
VIDEO shows fiery descent of Chinese space station from orbit
A screenshot taken from a video showing the Chinese Tiangong-2 space station's descent from orbit, which was published by the CGTN on YouTube.
Rare footage released by the Chinese media has shown space lab Tiangong-2 going down in flames as the station re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere as part of its controlled demolition.

The video, published on YouTube by China’s Global TV Network (CGTN), shows part of the station’s hull with what looks like a communication dish during the fiery descent. At some point, flashes of flames can be seen in the background and the hull becomes engulfed in the bright glow of plasma.

The 8-ton, ten-meter-long station was used by the Chinese Space Agency as a test bed for orbital technologies, including docking and refueling. Launched in 2016, it hosted a one month-long manned mission later the same year.

The space lab re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere on Friday around 21:06 Beijing time (13:06 GMT). It almost completely burned up in the atmosphere while the small amount of remaining debris fell to a “safe area” in the South Pacific, according to Chinese officials.

Also on rt.com 2nd Chinese space station falls from sky in FIERY demolition (this time controlled)

The decommissioned station is expected to be replaced by a large modular space lab. Its first module is scheduled to be launched into orbit in 2020.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies