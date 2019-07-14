 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China holds military drills following US arms deal with Taiwan

Published time: 14 Jul, 2019 08:32
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers © Reuters / Petar Kujundzic
China has carried out air and naval drills along its southeast coast, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday, just days after the US inked an arms deal with Taiwan.

Beijing did not elaborate on the exact location of the exercises, noting only that the exercises had been held in “recent days.”

Although described as “routine” by Beijing, the drills coincide with a US arms deal with Taiwan worth $2.2 billion. The deal includes tanks, missiles, and other military hardware.

China has protested the move, demanding that Washington honor its ‘One China’ principle and break all military ties with the island nation.

On Friday, Beijing threatened to impose sanctions on the US firms involved in the arms deal.

