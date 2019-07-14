China holds military drills following US arms deal with Taiwan

China has carried out air and naval drills along its southeast coast, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday, just days after the US inked an arms deal with Taiwan.

Beijing did not elaborate on the exact location of the exercises, noting only that the exercises had been held in “recent days.”

Although described as “routine” by Beijing, the drills coincide with a US arms deal with Taiwan worth $2.2 billion. The deal includes tanks, missiles, and other military hardware.

China has protested the move, demanding that Washington honor its ‘One China’ principle and break all military ties with the island nation.

On Friday, Beijing threatened to impose sanctions on the US firms involved in the arms deal.

