Starry Night 2.0: ISS astronaut Koch shares stunning tribute to Van Gogh (PHOTO)

NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch hasn’t wasted any time during her mission on the ISS, sharing some truly incredible photos since boarding four months ago, but her latest upload is a true work of art.

“City lights, stars, lightning storms, even satellite flares – A composite of individual photos stacked on top of each other to show all the amazing things we see at night out our window,” Koch wrote in the accompanying caption to the photo which she dubbed, “Starry Night 2.0” in homage to Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh.

Koch began her current stint aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on March 14, traveling via the Soyuz MS-12 module with Aleksey Ovchinin and Nick Hague to complete the Expedition 59/60/61 crew.

Hello July skies and summer stargazing! Can you spot the Big Dipper from @Space_Station? pic.twitter.com/sS3xccXI61 — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) July 1, 2019

Koch was scheduled to participate in the world's first all-female spacewalk alongside Anne McClain on March 29, but was forced to hand the mission over to Hague due to space suit sizing issues.

Tropical Storm Barry pic.twitter.com/GNh8qUhQdN — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) July 11, 2019

On April 17 2019, Koch's mission was extended to February 2020 meaning she will return to Earth after 335 days in space, the longest single continuous stay of any female astronaut in history, beating Peggy Whitson's 328 days.

