Grenade launcher used in attack on TV channel’s office in Kiev

Ukrainian police are investigating an attack on the office of ‘112 Ukraine’ TV in the capital, Kiev. The shooter fired at the building with a grenade launcher in the middle of the night, apparently aiming for the logo. Nobody was hurt in the attack, which police called an act of terrorism. According to some reports, there were two perpetrators who arrived in a car, fired the explosive device, and fled the scene.

The channel is linked with the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ political bloc, which is seen as “pro-Russian” by critics. On the day before the attack, management announced it would broadcast Oliver Stone’s documentary ‘Revealing Ukraine’, which features an exclusive interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine’s prosecutor general threatened to launch a criminal investigation against 112 Ukraine for showing the film.