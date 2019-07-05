 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korea dissolves Japan fund for WWII sex slaves

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 13:50 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 17:26
A statue of a girl representing victims of the wartime Korean sex slaves in Seoul. © Reuters / Lee Jae-Won

A foundation set up to compensate South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery has been formally dissolved.

The $8.8 million fund was established in 2015 as Tokyo and Seoul made a renewed effort to push past their continuing row over Japan’s brutal 1910-1945 occupation. Around half of the money has been claimed by a dwindling number of survivors or the families of “comfort women.”

However, some in South Korea have insisted the deal did not hold Japan sufficiently accountable for its past abuses. Seoul’s Gender Equality Ministry said Friday the foundation had been put into liquidation.

The move comes after Tokyo restricted some exports to South Korea in a row over compensating those forced to work in Japanese factories more than seven decades earlier.

