S. Korea dissolves Japan fund for WWII sex slaves

A foundation set up to compensate South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery has been formally dissolved.

The $8.8 million fund was established in 2015 as Tokyo and Seoul made a renewed effort to push past their continuing row over Japan’s brutal 1910-1945 occupation. Around half of the money has been claimed by a dwindling number of survivors or the families of “comfort women.”

However, some in South Korea have insisted the deal did not hold Japan sufficiently accountable for its past abuses. Seoul’s Gender Equality Ministry said Friday the foundation had been put into liquidation.

The move comes after Tokyo restricted some exports to South Korea in a row over compensating those forced to work in Japanese factories more than seven decades earlier.