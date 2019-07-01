 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seoul ‘to respond firmly’ as Japan restricts exports to S. Korea over WWII labor row

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 07:24 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 08:14
Descendents of Koreans who were conscripted to the Japanese imperial army or recruited for forced labor. © Reuters / Kim Hong-Ji

Japan imposed restrictions on exports used by South Korea’s chip and smartphone companies on Monday, ramping up tensions between the two countries over the use of forced labor during World War II.

The measures, which take effect from July 4, will significantly slow the export of several key substances used by South Korea’s chip and smartphone giants.

Seoul called the measures unfair and in violation of international laws, adding that it would respond firmly, Reuters reports.

“This export control measure by Japan is a measure that is banned in principle according to WTO agreements,” Park Tae-sung, a senior South Korean Trade Ministry official, said on Monday.

