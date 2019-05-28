 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

'Extremely harrowing incident’: Japanese PM condemns deadly stabbing attack on school children

Published time: 28 May, 2019 07:24
Get short URL
'Extremely harrowing incident’: Japanese PM condemns deadly stabbing attack on school children
The site of the stabbing attack, May 28 ©  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has voiced his outrage over a mass stabbing of junior school kids on Tuesday morning, which killed two and injured 16. “It was an extremely harrowing incident in which many small children were victimized, and I feel strong resentment,” he said. A school girl aged 12 and an adult man in his 30s were killed after a suspect armed with two knives went on a rampage among a crowd of students waiting for a school bus near Tokyo. Another 16 people, mostly students from Caritas Elementary School, were injured in the incident. The attacker, a man in his 50s, committed suicide by stabbing himself in the neck.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies