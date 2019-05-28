'Extremely harrowing incident’: Japanese PM condemns deadly stabbing attack on school children

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has voiced his outrage over a mass stabbing of junior school kids on Tuesday morning, which killed two and injured 16. “It was an extremely harrowing incident in which many small children were victimized, and I feel strong resentment,” he said. A school girl aged 12 and an adult man in his 30s were killed after a suspect armed with two knives went on a rampage among a crowd of students waiting for a school bus near Tokyo. Another 16 people, mostly students from Caritas Elementary School, were injured in the incident. The attacker, a man in his 50s, committed suicide by stabbing himself in the neck.