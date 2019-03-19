Syria’s SDF says last Islamic State camp ‘under control,’ but clashes still raging

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) say they have seized full control of a camp where Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants have been holed up in Baghouz near the Iraqi border. However, the operation is not yet over, an SDF media official said on Tuesday. Some IS militants were still confined to a tiny area on the bank of the Euphrates River and had yet to surrender, the official said, according to Reuters. Clashes are still ongoing in the final IS enclave and the jihadists are holding some families as human shields, the official said.