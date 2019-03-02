Oakland teachers end all-out strike, win pay raise

Some 3,000 striking teachers in Oakland, California, have ended their week-long walkout, after securing an 11 percent pay raise and a one-time bonus, as well as a reduction in classroom sizes and more support staff. Before the strike, the school district had offered only a five percent raise. Teachers’ union President Keith Brown called the strike “historic” at a news conference, saying that "our power in the streets prevailed." Teachers and education professionals made up the majority of America’s striking workers in 2018, and several of these work stoppages continued into 2019.