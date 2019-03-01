Like father, like son: US authorities offer $1mn reward for capture of bin Laden Jr.

The US State Department is offering $1 million as a reward for the “identification or location” of Hamza bin Laden – son of notorious Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama – warning he’s following in his dad’s footsteps.

Hamza bin Laden “is emerging as a leader in the [Al-Qaeda] franchise,” a State Department spokesperson tweeted, noting that the son of the most famous man in state-sponsored terrorism has been releasing “audio and video messages on the Internet calling on his followers to launch attacks against the United States and its Western allies” – even threatening attacks of his own against the US “in revenge for the May 2011 killing of his father by US service members.”

Bin Laden the Younger was named a “specially designated global terrorist” in 2017, meaning US citizens are banned from interacting with him economically or otherwise, and he’s on the UN’s terror sanctions list – meriting an arms embargo, asset freeze, and travel ban.

Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011 during a CIA-led raid on his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The US military said bin Laden’s body was brought to Afghanistan for identification and then buried at sea amid high secrecy.

