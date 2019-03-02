Russian Nobel Prize winner Zhores Alferov dies at 88 – reports
Soviet and Russian physicist and academic Zhores Alferov has passed away at the age of 88 in St. Petersburg, RIA Novosti reported. Alferov is credited with advancing the field of modern heterostructure physics and electronics. He is the inventor of the heterotransistor and was awarded the 2000 Nobel Prize in Physics. The renowned physicist later entered politics, serving six terms in the Russian parliament’s lower house.