HomeNewsline

Russian Nobel Prize winner Zhores Alferov dies at 88 – reports

Published time: 2 Mar, 2019 07:59
Get short URL

Soviet and Russian physicist and academic Zhores Alferov has passed away at the age of 88 in St. Petersburg, RIA Novosti reported. Alferov is credited with advancing the field of modern heterostructure physics and electronics. He is the inventor of the heterotransistor and was awarded the 2000 Nobel Prize in Physics. The renowned physicist later entered politics, serving six terms in the Russian parliament’s lower house.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies