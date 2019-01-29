Sarah Palin’s son released from halfway house after assault on father

Track Palin, son of former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, was released from an Anchorage halfway house on Thursday after a judge granted him credit for time spent wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Palin was sentenced to a year in the halfway house after breaking into his parents’ home and leaving his father bleeding from cuts on his head. While he was given a chance to complete a veterans’ therapy program as an alternative to jail, he was dismissed from the program after assaulting his girlfriend, a case for which he still faces misdemeanor charges.