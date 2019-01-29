HomeNewsline

Sarah Palin’s son released from halfway house after assault on father

Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 04:15
Get short URL

Track Palin, son of former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, was released from an Anchorage halfway house on Thursday after a judge granted him credit for time spent wearing an electronic monitoring device.
Palin was sentenced to a year in the halfway house after breaking into his parents’ home and leaving his father bleeding from cuts on his head. While he was given a chance to complete a veterans’ therapy program as an alternative to jail, he was dismissed from the program after assaulting his girlfriend, a case for which he still faces misdemeanor charges.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies