Charlottesville killer guilty of 1st degree murder

James Alex Fields Jr, who plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters after the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally in Virginia last year, has been has been found guilty of the first degree murder of Heather Heyer. A jury also found Fields guilty of five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of malicious wounding, and one hit and run count for injuring dozens of people at the demonstration. He is also charged with 30 federal hate crimes and could face the death penalty.