Ryanair fires 6 staff members over ‘fake’ photograph of crew sleeping on airport floor

Ryanair has dismissed six cabin crew members who were allegedly involved in a photograph showing them lying on the floor at Madrid Airport because they had nowhere to sleep when their planes were grounded due to bad weather, RTE reported. Ryanair confirmed all six cabin crew members in Portugal were dismissed for breach of contract on grounds of gross misconduct. According to the airline, they had staged a fake photograph to support a false claim that they were forced to sleep on the floor of the Malaga crew room. After the photograph was disseminated on social media, Ryanair originally apologized for the fact that accommodation could not be found for the staff. The airline later posted CCTV footage of the crew room allegedly showing that the photo had been staged, and that there were a number of plastic seats in the room. It is unclear whether the staff had been informed that the room was being monitored.