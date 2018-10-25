Trump briefed by CIA chief on Khashoggi investigation

CIA chief Gina Haspel has briefed President Trump on the current status of the investigation into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death. Haspel recently returned from Istanbul, where she was reportedly played an audio recording of Khashoggi’s interrogation and murder by Saudi agents inside the country’s consulate. The White House did not elaborate on what was said in the briefing.

Trump has expressed frustration with the Saudi government’s ever-evolving explanation of the Washington Post columnist’s death, and his administration already revoked the visas of officials allegedly connected to the murder, but he has said he would wait until the report from Haspel before deciding whom to blame for Khashoggi’s murder, which he couldn’t resist calling “the worst cover-up ever.”