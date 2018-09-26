ISIS may repeat Syrian scenario in Afghanistan – Russian Security Council

The Syrian scenario in relation to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) may now repeat itself in Afghanistan, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Wednesday. He described the activity of IS in Afghanistan as “the factor of degradation” of the situation in that country, TASS reported. Patrushev took part in multilateral consultations on the Afghan issue in the Iranian capital Tehran. The consultations involve Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran and China. Patrushev also cited the Taliban’s growing military capabilities, “particularly their ability to carry out large-scale and well-prepared attacks on the country’s provincial centers.” The Taliban’s military successes “prove the futility of attempts to bet on the use of military force in persuading Afghanistan’s traditional opposition to negotiate,” the Russian official said. “It can be stated that this is happening despite the US’s 17-year military presence in Afghanistan,” Patrushev added.