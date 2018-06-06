Guatemala volcano eruption death toll hits 99

At least 99 fatalities have been confirmed after the massive eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala, up from the previous estimate of 75, the Guatemalan disaster and forensic agency says. Over 100 more people remain missing. The eruption started on Sunday, sending lava and mudflows down the slopes and clouds of ash into the air. A second eruption hit on Tuesday. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area as volcanic material buried entire villages. The current eruption is the biggest for the Fuego volcano in four decades, and it is Guatemala's deadliest since 1902.