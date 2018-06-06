75 killed, 192 missing after Guatemala’s volcano spews more ash & mudflows

The death toll from the ongoing eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) climbed to 75 people on Tuesday. The bodies were recovered by search and rescue teams, Guatemala’s National Institute of Forensic Studies confirmed, saying that only 23 have been identified so far. It is feared that the number of victims can rise substantially since 192 people still remain unaccounted for. Meanwhile, the eruption that covered the area near the volcano with a mix of hot gas and volcanic flows and devoured whole communities on Sunday, resumed on Tuesday. Strong blasts that rocked the volcano on Tuesday sent ashes some 16,000 feet (5,000 meters) into the air above sea level and caused more mudflows, prompting an evacuation and panic among the locals.