Donald Trump Jr.’s wife files for ‘uncontested divorce’

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr, has reportedly filed for divorce. The wife of the US president’s eldest son filed for an uncontested divorce at a public court Thursday in New York, according to the Associated Press. The pair were married in 2005 and have five children. Last month, Vanessa Trump was taken to a hospital in New York after she opened an envelope containing an unknown white powder at the couple’s apartment in Manhattan. She and two other people were decontaminated by firefighters at the scene. Donald Trump Jr is the executive director of a trust that controls the Trump Organization, the holding company for all business ventures of President Donald Trump.