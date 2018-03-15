France calls Skripal poisoning 'disgusting attack,' warns of 'firm' response

The poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal was a “disgusting” attack on Britain, to which French President Emmanuel Macron will respond with “firmness,” it was reported.

“This despicable attack will have consequences and the president will act firmly with his partners,” a French presidential source said, commenting on the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter in the UK’s Salisbury in early March, as reported by Reuters. French leader Emmanuel Macron would not attend the official Russian stand at the Paris Book Fair later on Thursday as a display of solidarity with Britain, the source added.

However, earlier, Macron’s spokesman suggested that British Prime Minister, Theresa May, was acting prematurely as she announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, freezing Russian state assets and other sanctions against Moscow on Wednesday. “We don’t do fantasy politics. Once the elements are proven then the time will come for decisions to be made,” Benjamin Griveaux told a news conference in Paris.