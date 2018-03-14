Duterte withdrawing Philippines from ICC

The Philippines is withdrawing its ratification of a world treaty that created the International Criminal Court, President Rodrigo Duterte said, as he faces a possible complaint there for crimes against humanity. An ICC prosecutor announced last month that she was opening a preliminary examination into alleged extrajudicial killings stemming from Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown. Duterte said on Wednesday that the international court cannot acquire jurisdiction over him, AP reported. He added that the Rome Statute that established the tribunal for heinous leaders cannot be enforced in the Philippines because it has not been made public as required by law after Filipino senators ratified it in 2011.