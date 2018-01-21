France requests UN Security Council meeting on Turkish operation in Afrin

France has requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council regarding the events in the Syrian areas of Afrin, Idlib, and Ghouta, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has tweeted. It comes after Turkey began operation ‘Olive Branch’ against Kurdish fighters in Afrin on Saturday, launching airstrikes and a land operation. Also on Saturday, Syrian troops and allied forces seized an airport in Idlib province, liberating it from jihadists. Meanwhile, the UN accused the Syrian government earlier this month of killing at least 85 civilians since attacks began in the besieged rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta in December.